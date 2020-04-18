PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — SPCA Tampa Bay is raising money to help homeless pets, but coronavirus is changing their plans for an in-person event.
The 29th Annual Pet Walk 2020 will now be a virtual event. It's all happening on the SPCA Tampa Bay Facebook page.
If you and your pooch would like to participate, you still have a little bit of time to sign-up!
Here is the schedule of events:
9:30 A.M. - Share a video or picture of your pets morning walk with the hashtag #VirtualPetWalk.
10 A.M. - Live drawing for the winner of a pre-event Bingo game.
11 A.M. - Live pet costume contest. You can vote for the winner in real-time.
During the virtual event, you're encouraged to donate to the SPCA so they can continue helping local animals in need. People are also encouraged to start their own Pet Walks on their Facebook pages to raise money.
Other related stories:
- RELATED: Local woman fostering a senior dog during pandemic encouraging people to adopt
- RELATED: Florida animal shelter completely empties dog kennels for the 'first time in history'
- RELATED: People adopt every dog at Pinellas County Animal Services
- RELATED: Animal shelter says somebody broke into its barns, stole almost all of its supplies
- RELATED: Keep your pet looking clean while the groomers are closed
What other people are reading right now:
- Seminole nursing home evacuated after 3 resident deaths and 36 positive COVID-19 cases
- Will Florida schools reopen soon?
- Man who hoarded $10K worth of toilet paper, hand sanitizer can't get a refund
- 'The worst season of my life': Former inmate hurts nurse treating COVID-19 patients where it hurts
- Health care heroes applaud as firefighter who beat COVID-19 leaves hospital
- Walmart to require associates wear masks or other face coverings
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter