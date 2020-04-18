PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — SPCA Tampa Bay is raising money to help homeless pets, but coronavirus is changing their plans for an in-person event.

The 29th Annual Pet Walk 2020 will now be a virtual event. It's all happening on the SPCA Tampa Bay Facebook page.

If you and your pooch would like to participate, you still have a little bit of time to sign-up!

Here is the schedule of events:

9:30 A.M. - Share a video or picture of your pets morning walk with the hashtag #VirtualPetWalk.

10 A.M. - Live drawing for the winner of a pre-event Bingo game.

11 A.M. - Live pet costume contest. You can vote for the winner in real-time.

During the virtual event, you're encouraged to donate to the SPCA so they can continue helping local animals in need. People are also encouraged to start their own Pet Walks on their Facebook pages to raise money.

