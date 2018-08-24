ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg city leaders are advising against swimming in Placido and Grande bayous because of a spill from a lift station.

The spill happened Wednesday at a lift station near the intersection of Shore Acres Boulevard Northeast and Venetian Boulevard Northeast.

The city’s water resource officials also advise for people not to swim in any connected basins.

Water samples taken Thursday at the lift station show enterococci and fecal coliform concentrations above acceptable levels.

"We will continue to sample and test until the waters come back into the range of the Florida Healthy Beaches criteria," said water resources director John Palenchar in a news release.

Workers posted signs advising against swimming, fishing or playing in the waters immediately after the spill, according to an email from the city.

The city said testing is done weekly, typically on Wednesdays. Results are usually posted on Thursday.

If the test indicates a level of enterococci greater than 70 colony forming units per 100 milliliters of marine water, the beach is sampled again the following day.

The city will post the results of the second test on Friday.

