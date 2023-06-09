Flood caused about $5M worth of damage to Clearwater Main Library

The library is undergoing repairs after a pipe failure caused thousands of gallons of water to flood the third floor.

CLEARWATER, Florida — The Clearwater Main Library is expecting to spend about $5 million in repair costs to re-open after a sprinkler flood damaged the building's library materials, walls and utility systems earlier this month.

The flood happened on Wednesday, Sept. 6, when a fire sprinkler pipe failed causing water to flood the building, particularly the third floor. The Clearwater Fire Department evacuated the building and stopped the flooding by turning off the building's electrical and sprinkler systems.

According to a press release from city officials, it took eight days to dry the building out to a safe level of moisture. Roughly 10,000 books and other materials were taken out to be dried, inspected and cleaned. First-floor art exhibits were untouched by the flood.

The city has submitted a $5 million claim to its insurance carrier and is still investigating the cause of the pipe failure and subsequent sprinkler flood, though officials say it appears to have been an accident.

The library's elevator, electrical, HVAC and fire suppression systems are all being assessed and repaired. The air conditioning and ductwork that were damaged by the flood are now being cleaned and treated for mold and other harmful contaminants. Water-damaged drywall is being replaced, and floors are being re-carpeted and re-tiled.