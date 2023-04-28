St. Anthony's Triathlon events happening through the weekend

From April 28-30, thousands of people plan to hit the pavement in downtown St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Anthony’s Triathlon, which has been named one of the Top Great Destinations Triathlons, will celebrate its 40th year.

People of all ages and abilities looking to swim, bike and run have an opportunity to participate. From April 28-30, thousands plan to swarm downtown St. Petersburg. So, we at 10 Tampa Bay have created an all-you-need-to guide for the event.

What events are happening during the St. Anthony’s Triathlon?

Sports and Fitness Expo at Vinoy Park Noon to 6 p.m. on Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday

Meek & Mighty Triathlon at North Shore Pool Starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday

Sprint Triathlon and Olympic distance race at Vinoy Park Starts at 6:50 on Sunday



Packet pickup is slated from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here for more athlete information.

Race routes

The races will take place along St. Petersburg's waterfront and through its scenic neighborhoods, according to a news release.

Click here for race routes.

Possible traffic delays

Delays can be expected from approximately 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and local residents are encouraged to find alternative routes during race times.

Race officials say most roads will be open, but traffic will be stopped at various times on several streets to accommodate the safety of both the athletes who will participate in the race and spectators who will watch from the sidelines.

According to a news release, several sections of St. Petersburg roads and streets are expected to experience some closures. Those include:

Brightwaters Boulevard, which will be closed between Snell Isle Boulevard and the turnaround in the 1900 block of Brightwaters

Bayshore Drive, which will be closed between 7th Avenue N and 5th Avenue S

North Shore Drive NE and Coffee Pot Boulevard, which will be closed between Seventh and 22nd Avenues N

5th Avenue S (Dali Blvd), which will be closed from 1st to 4th streets

Pinellas Point Drive, which will be closed (drivers will be allowed to cross when safe to do so)

Some roads that will be subject to intermittent closures and delays include: