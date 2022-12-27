x
Pinellas County

St. Nicholas Cathedral names 17-year-old girl as 2023 Epiphany Dove Bearer

Elena Gonatos has been a cathedral member her whole life and began singing in the choir when she was 8 years old.
Credit: St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A 17-year-old girl from Tarpon Springs was named the 2023 Epiphany Dove Bearer on Sunday, the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral announced. 

Elena Gonatos has been a cathedral member her whole life and began singing in the choir when she was 8 years old, the cathedral explained in a news release. 

She is also a part of the St. Nicholas dance ministry and participates in her high school's musical theater program. 

"Being the dove bearer is very meaningful to Elena because she is following in the footsteps of her aunts, Helen Gonatos Cauthorn and Mary Gonatos Deffigos," St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral said in a statement. 

