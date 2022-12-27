St. Nicholas Cathedral names 17-year-old girl as 2023 Epiphany Dove Bearer

Elena Gonatos has been a cathedral member her whole life and began singing in the choir when she was 8 years old.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A 17-year-old girl from Tarpon Springs was named the 2023 Epiphany Dove Bearer on Sunday, the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral announced.

Elena Gonatos has been a cathedral member her whole life and began singing in the choir when she was 8 years old, the cathedral explained in a news release.

She is also a part of the St. Nicholas dance ministry and participates in her high school's musical theater program.