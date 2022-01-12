St. Petersburg police: Serial taxi robber arrested

A 21-year-old is accused in the robberies that happened last September and October.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man accused of what police call a violent string of robberies involving taxi cab drivers has been arrested.

In one instance, St. Petersburg police say Drajan Polite knocked out a driver's teeth using a hammer.

The 21-year-old, who's already in jail on unrelated charges, faces additional charges including aggravated battery, robbery with a weapon, and strong-armed robbery, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

According to investigators, around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 6 at 1963 16th Ave. S., Polite robbed a cab driver. He allegedly hit him in the head with a hammer during the act.

Around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 19 at 2588 11th Ave. S., another driver was robbed, police said.

And just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 3, a cab driver was attacked by Polite who used a hammer and knocked out his teeth while robbing him, police said. The reported attack occurred in the area of 3400 21st Ave. S.