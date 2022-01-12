St. Petersburg police: Serial taxi robber arrested

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man accused of what police call a violent string of robberies involving taxi cab drivers has been arrested.
In one instance, St. Petersburg police say Drajan Polite knocked out a driver's teeth using a hammer.
The 21-year-old, who's already in jail on unrelated charges, faces additional charges including aggravated battery, robbery with a weapon, and strong-armed robbery, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
According to investigators, around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 6 at 1963 16th Ave. S., Polite robbed a cab driver. He allegedly hit him in the head with a hammer during the act.
Around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 19 at 2588 11th Ave. S., another driver was robbed, police said.
And just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 3, a cab driver was attacked by Polite who used a hammer and knocked out his teeth while robbing him, police said. The reported attack occurred in the area of 3400 21st Ave. S.
All of the attacks happened southwest of downtown St. Petersburg, according to police.