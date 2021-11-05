St. Pete kicks off development for 50 new affordable homes

Pinellas County says the $17 million project will help residents who earn less than 60 percent of the area's median income.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Friday's rainstorms didn't put a damper on the unveiling of a new affordable housing project for St. Petersburg's most vulnerable residents.

According to Pinellas County, 50 new affordable homes will be built in the city's Innovation District.

The $17 million project will help residents who earn less than 60 percent of the area's median income, the county says.

According to county leaders, the housing project represents one of the first in a new round of developments being funded by the Penny sales tax, which will support nearly $80 million over the next decade in housing.