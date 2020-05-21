St. Pete approves more than $1 million in state, federal funding to help struggling renters, homeowners

The funds will be distributed through community partners, nonprofits

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla — St. Pete City Council has unanimously approved more than $1 million in funds to help struggling renters and homeowners impacted by the coronavirus stay in their homes.

The vote comes less than two weeks before Gov. Ron DeSantis’ moratorium on evictions expires June 2.

According to the city, $400,000 will go to temporary mortgage and utility assistance, and $117,000 will go to rental and utility assistance. Nonprofits will be able to apply for some of the other relief funding so that it can be distributed throughout the community.

Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomalin said those in need will apply through community partners, not through the city. Leaders are still working out the details on how the funds will be distributed.

For renters in immediate need of assistance, attorneys say the best thing to do is communicate a written payment plan with your landlord. If that doesn't work and your landlord takes you to court, attorney Charles Gallagher told 10Tampa Bay that renters should always respond to the court filings.

He also recommended retaining an attorney if the case winds up in court. If that's not feasible, he suggested tenants reach out to their county's legal services for free guidance.

