Part of 34th Street South has been shut down.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police have responded to a St. Pete motel where a man is reportedly barricaded inside a room.

It happened at the Bayway Inn on 34th Street South.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says officers believe the man is linked to a double homicide from earlier this week.

Police say the street is shut down in both directions from 42nd Avenue to 46th Avenue South.

Officers are investigating the deaths of 27-year-old Larrisha Williams and 23-year-old Jerome Clark. They were found shot and killed early Wednesday morning inside a car near the Public Storage on 34th Street South, according to police.

On Thursday, the department announced a $5,000 reward for information about a person of interest who may have "valuable information" about Williams and Clark's deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.