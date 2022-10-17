1 woman dead, another injured after being hit by SUV in St. Pete Beach

Deputies said they don't believe the driver was speeding or impaired when the crash happened.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A woman is dead and another is injured after they were hit by an SUV while trying to cross the road in St. Pete Beach, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, around 7 p.m. Sunday on Gulf Way near 8th Avenue, 68-year-old Maria Rodriguez and 56-year-old Lynn Gilliland were starting to cross Gulf Way but weren't in a designated crosswalk.

As they were walking, a 21-year-old driving an SUV was making a left-hand turn from 8th Avenue onto Gulf Way. The SUV hit both women while they were in the roadway, investigators said.

Both were rushed to the hospital. Rodriguez reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Gilliland died at the hospital, deputies said. Their families have been notified, according to the sheriff's office.