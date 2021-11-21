Deputies investigate St. Pete Beach fatal motorcycle crash

According to investigators, speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team are currently investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened at 10:48 p.m. Saturday night in St. Pete Beach, a news release reports.

Investigators say Kenan Rader, 57, was traveling northbound on Gulf Boulevard in a white Ford pick-up truck at the same time Eric Babb, 45, was riding his motorcycle southbound.

Rader was making a left turn into a parking lot when the two crashed into each other, the release explains. Witnesses say Babb was speeding on his motorcycle leading up to the crash.

Babb was transported to Palms of Pasadena Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, deputies say. His next of kin has been notified.

Rader was not injured during the crash, the release reports.

