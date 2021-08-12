Father, daughter struck by lightning on St. Pete Beach

The 16-year-old daughter was transported to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl and her father were walking on St. Pete Beach when they were struck by lightning during Thursday afternoon's storms, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue says the two were struck around 4:53 p.m. behind the Tradewinds Island Grand Resort.

The sheriff's office says the 16-year-old received CPR on the scene before being transported to the hospital. She is last known to be in stable condition.

The father was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.