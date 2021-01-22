19-year-old vanishes from St. Pete Beach area

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old woman.
Tristen M. Boyd was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of St. Pete Beach.
She's described as 5-foot-5 and just under 100 pounds. She may be wearing black sweatpants or dark blue jeans, a dark aqua tie-dye shirt or a black Patagonia vest with a red San Diego shirt and Nike tennis shoes, according to deputies.
She was last carrying a large, light brown leather handbag.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Blumberg at 727-582-6779 or email cblumberg@pcsonet.com.
- Florida surgeon general orders vaccine providers to ensure recipients live in the state
- Senate could get Trump impeachment articles Friday
- How could some of President Biden's top campaign promises impact Florida?
- 10 facts about Kamala Harris, America's history-making vice president
- Third stimulus check: When could you get $1,400 now that Biden is officially the president?
- How to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Publix
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter