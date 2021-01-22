19-year-old vanishes from St. Pete Beach area

Deputies are trying to figure out what happened.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old woman.

Tristen M. Boyd was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of St. Pete Beach.

She's described as 5-foot-5 and just under 100 pounds. She may be wearing black sweatpants or dark blue jeans, a dark aqua tie-dye shirt or a black Patagonia vest with a red San Diego shirt and Nike tennis shoes, according to deputies.

She was last carrying a large, light brown leather handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Blumberg at 727-582-6779 or email cblumberg@pcsonet.com.