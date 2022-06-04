Beach in St. Pete unveils nonslip pathways to help with mobility challenges

The mobility mat will help people avoid getting stuck in the sand, allowing them access to the beach.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Archibald Park in St. Petersburg just unveiled its newest addition that will help people get onto the beach.

City leaders, community stakeholders and disability advocates gathered Wednesday morning to celebrate the installation of a new mobility mat.

The mat was donated to the city of Maderia Beach by the Forward Foundation.

“Our community is excited to receive this generous donation from the Forward Foundation,” Mayor John Hendricks said in a statement. “It means that all, regardless of their physical abilities, can come enjoy the beauty of Madeira Beach.”

So what exactly are mobility mats? They are nonslip pathways to help people avoid getting stuck in the sand, allowing them access to the beach.

Madeira Beach is the first city to take Forward Foundation on its offer to write a blank check for beaches interested in installing a mobility mat. The foundation hopes there will be many more beaches interested in the future.

“Our vision for Tampa Bay is to have the most accessible beaches in the world,” Robin Lally, president of the Forward Foundation, said in a statement. “As a result of hard work and persistence from both city officials and dedicated advocates, we are one step closer to achieving this goal.”

The 42-inch mat made fully from recycled materials will be located at the end of the boardwalk at Archibald Park, including a 25-inch long wing extending to the left. Wheelchairs and powerchairs of all sizes will be able to fit on the mat.

“We are very excited to begin utilizing an innovative beach product that allows the ability-impaired better and safer access to the Madeira Beach sand,” Robin I. Gomez, Madeira Beach City Manager, said in a statement.

“Residents and visitors will greatly benefit from this enhanced service that will also help protect our sand. The City of Madeira Beach is extremely thankful for our partners that contributed to MobiMat’s success.”