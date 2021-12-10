DeSantis: St. Pete Beach to receive $2 million from state to complete wastewater system upgrades

The governor said the funds will help spur the economic growth of the area.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his tour of the state to announce the disbursement of funds meant to spur economic growth across the state.

On Tuesday, DeSantis visited St. Pete Beach to announce the area will receive $2 million from the state's Job Growth Fund for wastewater system upgrades. The governor said the state's funds match the $2 million the city of St. Petersburg is committing to the improvements.

As a result of this project, DeSantis says the area will benefit by seeing more jobs and more revenue generated in the area.

"Based on current proposals of what this will mean economically, they expect to create about 1,300 new jobs and generate an extra $13 million annually as a result of this project," DeSantis said.

The governor added the project would benefit all parts of the area.

Earlier this week, DeSantis visited Winter Haven to deliver more than $9.4 million to the city and surrounding area for infrastructure and job training.

You can watch DeSantis' full announcement here: