ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Are you missing a wedding ring?

There's a huge hunt on social media to find the person who lost a precious wedding ring at St. Pete Beach.

The City of St. Pete Beach posted photos Thursday that have since been shared hundreds of times.

The gold ring that was located has the name "Aissa" engraved on the inside. The date next to the name, July 18, 2019, would suggest Aissa is a newlywed.

If you know who the ring belongs to, message St. Pete Beach on Facebook by clicking here. The people who run the page will help get it back to you.

