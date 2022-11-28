St. Pete 10-year-old boy creates online business to save the oceans

Miles was 6 years old when he learned how polluted oceans on the planet were.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy from St. Petersburg is working toward one goal that will make a lasting impact for generations to come — saving the oceans.

Miles was only 6 years old when he learned how polluted the oceans on the planet were and decided to take action.

"A few years ago, I was on my yearly trip to Amelia island, and I watching shark week, but then an image of an empty lifeless polluted ocean came up on the screen, and I wanted to do something about it," he said. "We [my mother and I] resolved to find a way to support ocean conservation work across a number of important issues and over a longer time frame than a single donation would allow."

With a little help from his mother, he was able to start an online business called Kids Saving Ocean.

On his business' website, Miles sells stickers and hats that represent the beauty of the sea and the animals that live in it. All the money made from sold items goes to non-profit organizations that are focused on conserving the oceans, according to his website.

"I believe you're never too young, too old, or too whatever to make a difference," Miles wrote on his website. "I live in a house where marine conservation is a frequent dinnertime topic and feel strongly about my obligation and opportunity to help the ocean."

Miles said that he wants to inspire people in the local community to help keep the oceans safe, and now a St. Pete neighborhood has clean-ups every Sunday.

To recognize his influential impact, Miles' business has earned a national spotlight through a feature in Meta's 2022 Smalliday Showcase, which is the company's holiday gift guide.

Most of the sales from the business are ordered from Facebook and Instagram, Miles said.

Besides doing his part to make the oceans safer, Miles has other accomplishments on the water, according to his website. He has found dozens of shark teeth on Amelia Island, boogie-boarded the Florida East Coast and snorkeled the Dry Tortugas. Miles has also written a book called "Kids Saving Oceans: Olivia Makes a Difference."