St. Pete hosts car wash fundraiser to help provide swim lessons for those in need

The city of St. Petersburg said on its website that Mayor Ken Welch will be in attendance at the event.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg is giving those in the local community a great opportunity to give back!

The 2023 Firefighter Lifeguard Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11 will give 10 percent of its proceeds to providing free swim lessons to children in need of financial assistance in the community, a spokesperson for the city announced Monday.

So not only will you get your car washed, but you can also help a child in need learn how to swim!

"Give a gift and save a life!" the city said in a flyer.

The fundraiser event will run from 9 a.m. through noon at the Northwest Pool, located at 2331 60th Street N.

