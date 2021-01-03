x
Pinellas County

St. Pete CareFest is back

St. Petersburg's annual festival celebrates volunteering and giving back to the community.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay/Audra Goforth

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg's annual CareFest is back, and this time, it will go on for the entire month of March. 

CareFest celebrates volunteering and giving back. The event typically takes place in the fall, but city leaders said there are needs in the community that it could help.  

So, instead of holding CareFest for one day only, city leaders decided to spread it out over the month of March.  The City of St. Petersburg adjusted the event so neighborhoods could participate in remote, socially-distant and safe service projects over several weekends. 

You can find information on how you can take part here.

