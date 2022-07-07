Police: 1 dead, 3 seriously hurt following crash in St. Pete

All roads are now open to traffic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A serious late-night crash in downtown St. Petersburg left one person dead and three people with serious, life-threatening injuries, the St. Pete Police Department said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. A pickup truck left the road on Central Avenue near 54th Street North and struck a tree.

Four adults were in the truck, according to police. Everyone inside the car was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, the department said.

One person died while the other three people in the truck have life-threatening injuries, officers said.

A portion of Central Avenue was closed early Thursday morning but has since reopened.