Middle school worker resigns after distributing child porn, St. Pete police say

He tried to destroy his personal computer by running it over with his car after learning he was under investigation, according to law enforcement.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A school maintenance worker from St. Petersburg has resigned after he was accused of distributing child pornography.

Joseph Leonard, 42, was arrested Tuesday.

St. Pete police say he used his personal computer to possess and distribute the child porn. When he learned he was being investigated, officers say he tried to destroy the computer by running it over with his car and tossing it in a dumpster.

Police say Leonard worked as a plant operator at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School. He resigned from Pinellas County Schools following his arrest.

His shift was typically 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., and investigators say he had minimal contact with students.

"Although detectives have no indication that any children at the

school were victims, anyone with additional information is urged to contact

St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411," police wrote in a news release.

Leonard is charged with unlawful use of a two-way communications device and tampering with physical evidence.

