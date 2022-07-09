St. Pete city leaders set to discuss cigarette ban on public beaches

If an ordinance is approved, those who break the rules could face a fine.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — St. Petersburg city officials will be discussing a smoking ban on public beaches and parks next week.

Those who do not follow the rules could be hit with a fine. If approved, it wouldn't be enforced until the new year.

The executive director of Keep Pinellas Beautiful Patricia DePlasco says she is happy to see the discussion taking place. She says hundreds of cigarette butts are collected each month during beach cleanups.

“Over 80 percent of our litter starts off on land and ends up in our waterways. We should be respectful of our environment no matter what it is," she explained.

Bruno Falkenstein who has been a turtle tracker on St. Pete Beach for years says a ban would help protect wildlife. He says he has seen cigarette butts inside nests while out surveying.

Falkenstein says it's not just the sea turtles that are being impacted.

"Your fish, your sea turtles, your birds, everything is going to go after what is floating in the water," he said.

Falkenstein says he still believes there needs to be a balance.

“I also think when you do a ban you should have an area that is designated for people who want to smoke," he said.

Other municipalities nearby are also moving forward with considering bans. Sarasota commissioners gave the initial approval for a cigarette ban on Tuesday. They also moved forward with a second ordinance that would ban smoking on public parks.