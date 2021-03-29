Chairman: St. Pete City Council meeting canceled after 3 test positive for COVID at City Hall

Thursday's agenda will now be discussed on April 8.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The emergence of coronavirus cases at City Hall has caused the St. Pete City Council to cancel this week's meeting out of an "abundance of caution."

Council Chair Ed Montanari confirmed the April 1 meeting's cancelation in an email, saying, "We have had three cases on the 2nd floor of City Hall. I cancelled the meeting in the abundance of caution."

All items from Thursday's agenda will be pushed back to the city council meeting on April 8, according to Montanari.

Mayor Rick Kriseman spoke to 10 Tampa Bay about the COVID-19 cases and how the city is working to ensure all remaining employees don't contract the virus due to potential exposure.

"Anyone who has tested positive, they are quarantining and everyone who's been around them we've encouraged to go get tested, make sure that they aren't positive also," he said.

Kriseman says he is still working at City Hall and took two coronavirus tests last week that came back negative. He's also confident that the virus will not continue to spread to others in the building.

"We have confidence that it's being contained, that we're not gonna see, ya know, a further spread," Kriseman said.