ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg city council members passed an ordinance Thursday morning that puts the responsibility on property owners to fix broken sewer pipes on private property.

The council passed the ordinance 7 to 1, with councilwoman Gina Driscoll the lone no vote.

The ordinance means private property owners would be required to fix broken sewer pipes on their property if the city finds an issue. These pipes -- called lateral lines -- are the ones that connect a home or business to the street.

During the council meeting, Chair Charlie Gerdes said the ordinance "makes certain of what's always been true" -- property owners are responsible for the maintenance, repair and replacement of sewer pipes on their property.

RELATED: St. Pete reminds property owners some sewer repairs are theirs to fix

"The plumbing on your private property is your responsibility," he said.

Councilman Steve Kornell echoed Gerdes' sentiment, saying this ordinance is "the right thing to do" so as to not pass on sewer issues to the next generation. He said the ordinance is "basically...educating people."

“Many of us forget that, when we own a property, in addition to the house and the garage and the driveway we also own some buried pipelines, these are the private laterals that take sewage from our building to the city, and we forget about those but this ordinance sets out the responsibility of homeowners to maintain those laterals and keep them in good working order,” City public works administrator Claude Tankersley said in October.

Driscoll said the ordinance can place a burden on people who may not be able to afford to fix or replace sewer pipes on their property. In a meeting last month, Driscoll said she was worried about requiring these fixes without a program to assist those who can't afford it.

RELATED: Pinellas County: 'Flushable' wipes are clogging the pipes

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter