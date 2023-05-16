Police search for tips after St. Pete city employee killed in hit-and-run

According to police, the victim worked for the city for several years.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver accused of killing a 57-year-old man over the weekend.

Officers say the driver of a white Jeep Cherokee failed to yield and hit Jonathan Hughes on his motorcycle.

Hughes worked for the city’s water resource team for several years. He was also known in the local riding community. Brad Replogle and Tai Truong met Hughes 15 years ago. They shared a love for vintage motorcycles.

“He loved his dog, he loved his wife, he loved the community, he was a hard worker and he would do anything for his friends,” Replogle said.

They describe Hughes as a humble and kind person.

“He spent many hours driving to the eye doctor with me when he found out I was going alone, he would just do anything for the people he loved,” Replogle said.