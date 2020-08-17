It's only a drill: St. Pete-Clearwater airport to conduct emergency drill

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It might look like something serious will be going on Tuesday at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, but it's a-OK.
The airport warns the public it will be conducting its emergency preparedness drill from 9-11 a.m.
Crews will act as though a commercial passenger aircraft experienced an engine failure and made a crash landing on the runway, according to a news release.
Officials say the Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to conduct an emergency drill every three years to see how agencies will react and work together in the event of a real-world disaster.
Some of the agencies participating in the drill include airport rescue and firefighting, Allegiant Airlines, 911, the FBI, the Transportation Security Administration, Red Cross and many others, the release states.
