x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

It's only a drill: St. Pete-Clearwater airport to conduct emergency drill

Extra flashing lights and sirens Tuesday morning might be scary but will be no cause for alarm.
Credit: WTSP
Cars pick up and drop off passengers at the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It might look like something serious will be going on Tuesday at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, but it's a-OK.

The airport warns the public it will be conducting its emergency preparedness drill from 9-11 a.m.

Crews will act as though a commercial passenger aircraft experienced an engine failure and made a crash landing on the runway, according to a news release. 

Officials say the Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to conduct an emergency drill every three years to see how agencies will react and work together in the event of a real-world disaster.

Some of the agencies participating in the drill include airport rescue and firefighting, Allegiant Airlines, 911, the FBI, the Transportation Security Administration, Red Cross and many others, the release states.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter