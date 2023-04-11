Emergency Preparedness Drill brings large first responders presence to St. Pete-Clearwater airport

The drill is set to end at 10:30 a.m. with additional emergency exercises and evaluations following after.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — For anyone driving by the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) Tuesday morning, don't freak out if you see a large group of first responders in the area.

PIE is conducting an Emergency Preparedness Drill, which started bright and early at 8:30 a.m. It's set to end at 10:30 a.m. with additional emergency exercises and evaluations following after.

"The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires that all certified commercial service airports conduct a full-scale emergency exercise every three years to assess their emergency response capabilities in the event of an actual air disaster," airport leaders explain in a news release.

The drill scenario, which is taking over Runway 4/22, involves a commercial passenger aircraft experiencing a simulated crash landing on the runway.

Multiple agencies taking part include Airport Rescue and Firefighting, Airport Operations, FBI, Allegiant Airlines, 911, FAA Air Traffic Control, Emergency Services (Municipal Fire/EMS), Law Enforcement, Transportation Security Administration, Medical Director’s Office, Office of Emergency Management, Red Cross, Salvation Army, Pinellas County Animal Services and PSTA.

Here's a look into what's going on at the airport Tuesday morning.