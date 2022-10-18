x
Pinellas County

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport welcomes home Honor Flight

Sixty eight veterans are returning for a day trip to Washington D.C. and the war memorials.
Credit: stock.adobe.com
WASHINGTON DC, USA - MARCH 29, 2020: US Marine Corps War Memorial in a sunny day in Washington DC, USA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dozens of veterans boarded an Allegiant charter flight from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) for an honor flight to Washington D.C.

The 68 veterans toured the nation's Capitol and the war memorials, PIE said in a news release. The veterans will return at 8:15 p.m. 

The Welcome Home celebration is open to the public as various groups, military and government leaders will be at the airport to greet veterans. This is PIE's 42nd Honor Flight.

"Our Veterans are so deserving of this honor, and we are excited to fly our 44th Mission to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built in their honor," Honor Flight of West Central Florida President Bev Frey stated in a news release. "We appreciate the partnership with Allegiant for the safe transportation of our treasured Veterans."

Airport Director Tom Jewsbury said PIE is pleased to host the Honor Flights.

