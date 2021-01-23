FAA: St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport traffic tower closed after positive COVID-19 case

The FAA's coronavirus tracking page shows 'personnel' tested positive on Jan. 20.

The air traffic control tower at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport will be closed until Jan. 31 after the FAA reports personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

The FAA's coronavirus tracking page does not specify how many staff may have been impacted by the positive case noted on Jan. 20. The agency said the closure is due to staff exposure to the virus.

While the facility is closed Tampa International Airport will take over the tower's airspace.

"The FAA has a robust contingency plan for every air traffic control facility, and remains positioned to quickly address the effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The agency continually monitors controller staffing and traffic demand, and remains in close contact with airports, airlines and other stakeholders so we can prioritize our resources to meet the greatest demand," according to a press release.