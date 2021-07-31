Police: St. Pete couple arrested on child sex abuse charges after multiple pictures, videos found

A couple in St. Petersburg was arrested after officers say they found images and videos of child sex abuse, including a video of the man performing a sex act on a child.
St. Pete Police officers say the investigation began after they received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
According to a release, 31-year-old Jason Wienrich allowed detectives to search his electronic devices where they found the images and videos.
Officers say the children involved in the case have been identified and are safe.
Wienrich currently faces multiple charges, including two counts of sexual battery involving children less than 12, possession of child pornography, unlawful use of two-way communication device and promote sex performance of a child.
Alicia Stevens, 26, was also arrested and faces lewd and lascivious molestation, use child to engage in sex and lewd and lascivious exhibition charges.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the St. Petersburg Police's non-emergency line at 727-883-7780.
If you or someone you know is being victimized by sexual abuse, you can call RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE or online here. To report child sex abuse in Florida, call 1-800-962-2873 or report online here.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida records highest-ever new COVID-19 case total in a single day, CDC data shows
- Florida reports more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in weekly report
- Police: Woman arrested in crash that killed baby girl, 16-year-old boy in St. Pete
- Gov. DeSantis signs executive order ensuring parents can choose if their kids wear masks
- Disney requiring all salaried, non-union hourly employees to be fully vaccinated
- CDC document warns delta variant appears to be as contagious as chickenpox
- Time to buy school supplies: Here's how to save big
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter