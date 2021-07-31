Police: St. Pete couple arrested on child sex abuse charges after multiple pictures, videos found

Detectives say a video showing the man performing a sex act on a child was found. Police say the children involved in the case are now safe.

A couple in St. Petersburg was arrested after officers say they found images and videos of child sex abuse, including a video of the man performing a sex act on a child.

St. Pete Police officers say the investigation began after they received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to a release, 31-year-old Jason Wienrich allowed detectives to search his electronic devices where they found the images and videos.

Officers say the children involved in the case have been identified and are safe.

Wienrich currently faces multiple charges, including two counts of sexual battery involving children less than 12, possession of child pornography, unlawful use of two-way communication device and promote sex performance of a child.

Alicia Stevens, 26, was also arrested and faces lewd and lascivious molestation, use child to engage in sex and lewd and lascivious exhibition charges.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the St. Petersburg Police's non-emergency line at 727-883-7780.

If you or someone you know is being victimized by sexual abuse, you can call RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE or online here. To report child sex abuse in Florida, call 1-800-962-2873 or report online here.