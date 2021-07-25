Protest for Cuban rights in Washington, DC led by St. Pete man

TAMPA, Fla — A St. Pete man with ties to Cuba is expecting as many as 10,000 people to attend a rally in the Nation's Capitol he planned with his former classmates from FIU.
Alian Collazo traveled to the United States on a raft from Cuba when he was just eight years old and says he’s been dreaming of the day when his family members and fellow Cubans could be free.
“My entire family is back in Cuba with the exception of my father and my mother and my aunt and uncle,” said Collazo.
“They are directly affected by the gruesome of circumstances that the Cuban people are facing right now by this horrific reaction by the Cuban regime.”
Collazo says he and his friends thought up the rally and began spreading the word on social media.
So far he says they have around 15 buses traveling from Miami along with buses traveling from Orlando, Tampa, New York, New Jersey and as far away as Kentucky.
“There is a large contention of people,” said Collazo. “And that’s not even counting the people that went on their own. They’re driving up to the DC in the hundreds from South Florida and other parts of the country.”
The march is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon on Pennsylvania Avenue heading from the White House to the Cuban Embassy and back.
“It’s to send a message,” said Collazo. “We want deliverables. We want things that can actually be done such as internet access to the Cuban people. If we’re able to deliver Internet access the Cuban people will go out into the street and they will manifest and they will continue to seek freedom.”
