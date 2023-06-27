Man, 25, credits helmet for saving his life in St. Pete motorcycle crash

Angel Chavez doesn't remember what happened back on June 16 and is left searching for answers after being sent to the hospital for days

Example video title will go here for this video

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A move to Florida abruptly turned life-changing for one couple from Colorado Springs.

Angel Chavez, 25, was in a motorcycle crash nearly two weeks ago. His family says his guardian angel was watching over him during the early hours of June 16.

"It was really scary," Chavez said. "Like I didn't know what was going on. Just waking up in the hospital, not knowing what happened, having everyone working on you."

The couple sat down exclusively with 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo a day after the young dad was released from the hospital.

That morning, he was alone on his motorcycle. His girlfriend, Jasmine Mondragon, and their 1-year-old son were asleep at home just 10 minutes away.

"What I remember is just going like heading home and then from there to waking up in the hospital," Chavez recalled. "That's all that I really know happened. That's all I can remember."

Chavez was heading home after going out on his bike in the evening to explore his new city. The injuries he was left with will takes months to heal.

"It was overwhelming, honestly, like, the way he looked in the hospital," Mondragon said. "Now he looks a lot better than he did, but the first day I saw him, like, I had no idea what to think. He could barely talk or move at that moment."

Skin grafts cover his body. Chavez was originally taken to Bayfront Hospital before being transported to HCA Florida Blake Hospital to be placed in the burn ICU.

"It's all on my chest and my sides, both sides of my arms, and then sides of my legs all the way up to my back," Chavez said.

That pain, plus three broken ribs and collar bone won't be easy to heal.

Officials say the 25-year-old crashed while going West on Gandy Boulevard by Martin Luther King Drive around 3 in the morning.

"As new residents. I mean, this is not how we wanted to start off our journey of life," Chavez said. "We got a very warm welcoming I guess you could say, trying to stay positive with things."

The couple moved here for a fresh start and left their families in Colorado Springs when Mondragon transferred to MacDill Airforce Base. Now, neither one of them can work with Mondragon needing to be his caretaker for a few months.

"We'll have to go to Bradenton, like two to three times a week for his PT and portions of the recovery process," Mondragon said. "I'm just trying to figure out our financial situation right now."

It won't be easy and with a 1-year-old at home—they'll need support. So far Angel's mom has flown in from Colorado Springs to help them out. Their family and friends miles away are also trying to help. They're just grateful Chavez is still here.

"Luckily I was wearing my helmet. I think that's the biggest thing," Chavez said. "That's why I'm here today because that piece of equipment, like saved my life."

It is important to note Chavez said he was not under the influence at the time of the crash. Investigators are still working to figure out what happened.