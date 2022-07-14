Dali Museum expansion plan might make its way to St. Pete voters' ballots

The city council will decide whether to approve the proposal in a meeting Thursday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete's Dali Museum is looking to expand on the city's waterfront, but it needs approval from the city first.

The expansion proposal includes a multi-level addition on the southwest side of the existing building, according to Thursday's city council agenda. Plans for the new addition include space for education, conferences, events, galleries and a restaurant and terrace that looks out on the downtown yacht basin.

However, for this to happen, a referendum to change the museum's current 99-year lease is required. The strip of waterfront property the museum would like to expand on is controlled by the city, and council members have some concerns about the expansion.

Construction could impact the Mahaffey Theater, which shares the waterfront property known as the "Duke Energy Center for the Arts" with the museum. Parking and theater access could be impacted. The city council agenda also suggests that construction could unexpectedly cause a loss of power that could force cancellation of a show at the Mahaffey Theater and lead to a loss in ticket revenue.

Therefore, the expansion plan must allow the Mahaffey Theater to continue operating regularly before, during and after the construction.

There's also worries that the expansion could affect the Grand Prix that is held each year around the Center for Arts.

Portions of the property leased by the museum are used for the Grand Prix operations, and construction of a new addition could affect these operations.

So in order for the amended lease to be approved, the city says the Grand Prix race cannot be impacted in any way before, during and after construction.