St. Pete group rallies to defund the police after department asks for $131.1 million in funding

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On the second anniversary of George Floyd's death, conversations around policing are far from over.

Several people gathered in front of St. Petersburg city hall called for budget cuts for the police department and are asking for money to be redirected to public housing.

"We're standing together! There are so many signs today saying 'housing is a human right' and 'stop the war on Black America,'" local artist Will Breeze said.

They were there in remembrance and solidarity. Each sign represented their fight, but the biggest issue was the budget.

The crowd chanted 'defund the police' as they analyzed the St. Petersburg Police Department's budget for 2023.

"Who wants to give $130 million to the police? Boo," the crowd chanted.

The department is asking for more than $131,147,141 in funding in the new year.

"The budget is larger this year, mainly because of the number of initiatives that we have undertaken over the last couple of years," Assistant Police Chief Anthony Kovacsev said.

He said new programs need an investment from the city.

"A lot of the increases that are related to our three big projects that we have like body-worn cameras, the CALL program and the increase in officers," Chief Kovacsev said.

A breakdown from the department shows where the funding will go:

$1,269,625 for the Community Assistance and Life Liaison (CALL) Program

$1,450,344 for the Body-Worn Camera Program

$5,703,215 for increases to salaries, benefits, including funding for 25 additional officers, and internal service charges applied to the Police Department from other City departments.

"When you introduce new items into a budget, you have to pay for them some way," Chief Kovacsev said.

So while the group said they want to defund the police and put more money towards public housing that people can afford, officers said they need the funding to keep up with a growing community.