'You just kept going': St. Pete family wants driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run to come forward

TAMPA, Fla. — A family is in search of justice more than a year after their family member was killed.

38-year-old Anthony Reynold's life was cut short by a driver who hit him and drove off.

Reynolds was hit on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg last year just before 3 a.m. Surveillance video captured the car believed to be involved driving in the area.

"He was going home, had just finished working and going home when this happened. I wouldn't wish this pain on my worst enemy," Freddie Stokes, Reynold's father, said.

The 38-year-old's family spoke exclusively to 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo asking the community for their help.

"My brother's life was taken out here on a busy street, around banks, around car lights, around everything to where if something happens at one of these businesses, that person would be called here now. All I asked for is justice for my brother," Pearl Isom, Reynold's older sister, said.

She grieves a loss everyone in their family can't get over. The car that hit him never stopped and they're left with no explanation why.

"You killed an innocent person and you kept going. You killed somebody that was loved and you kept going. He's got five kids that he left back here and they don't have any father because you kept going," Loranne Stokes, Reynold's mother, said.

Over a year after his death, his family sits just feet away from where his life was taken.

St. Pete police say they still don't know who's responsible. All they have to go off of is a video of the car they think was involved.

"Whoever you are, I'm asking you to please come forward. Come forward because we love my baby and I believe that you're going to come forward because I'm praying and God to open doors," Stokes said.