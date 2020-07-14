x
St. Pete Fire Rescue lifts spirits of those in isolation due to COVID-19

Because of COVID-19, visitation restrictions have been in place at long-term care facilities across the country.
Credit: St. Petersburg Fire Rescue

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Because of COVID-19, visitation restrictions have been in place at long-term care facilities across the country.

As a result, those who live there are isolated from their loved ones.

Isolation can cause them to feel lonely, which in turn can cause a decline in health.

To try and lift resident's spirits, St. Petersburg Fire rescue created a postcard for residents at area facilities.

Close to 3,000 residents at 47 facilities received the card.

"We hope this simple act of kindness will bring our community together and spread joy during these hard times," St. Pete Fire Rescue said in a news release.

