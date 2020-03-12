St. Pete growers could soon sell canned fruits and veggies or honey products

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you like to grow your own garden and want to sell canned fruits and veggies like pickles and jams or even honey products, St. Petersburg City Council members are looking to make it easier for you.
The city wants to change who can sell and make money off of those items.
Right now, the only sales that are permitted are for those who are selling at a garage sale or for a non-profit.
They're also looking to reduce the cost of the permit fees.
A public hearing is set for January to get your opinion on the potential changes.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tiger nearly tears off arm of volunteer at Big Cat Rescue, organization says
- Bill featured on 'Tiger King' that would ban private big cat ownership set for House vote
- Accused gunman dead, police officer hospitalized after shootout in St. Pete
- Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lights up, with virus rules in place
- 'This is a major priority': Gov. DeSantis outlines current distribution plans for potential COVID-19 vaccines
- Pasco's supervisor of elections slams 'baseless' claims of voter fraud
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter