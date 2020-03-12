St. Pete growers could soon sell canned fruits and veggies or honey products

St. Petersburg City Council members are looking to change an ordinance to allow people who grow fruits and veggies to sell them.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you like to grow your own garden and want to sell canned fruits and veggies like pickles and jams or even honey products, St. Petersburg City Council members are looking to make it easier for you.

The city wants to change who can sell and make money off of those items.

Right now, the only sales that are permitted are for those who are selling at a garage sale or for a non-profit.

They're also looking to reduce the cost of the permit fees.

A public hearing is set for January to get your opinion on the potential changes.

