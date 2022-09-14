St. Pete city leaders to meet with developers to discuss Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment

Developers have until mid-November to submit proposals.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg city officials will meet with potential developers Wednesday as talks over the redevelopment of 86 acres of land surrounding Tropicana Field and the city's historic Gas Plant District continue.

City officials are expected to discuss the needs of the city, the history of the area and goals for a potential project as they solicit proposals from developers over the next several weeks.

The plans, months in the making, started from scratch this summer when St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch scrapped existing proposals and opted to start with new ideas, community input and to address different needs that arose with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city is hoping to build a new stadium to replace Tropicana Field in hopes of keeping the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Pete…as well as honor the historic Gas Plant District, a vibrant African-American community that was razed 40 years-ago when the Trop was built.

Two weeks ago, the city released its "Request for Proposals" opening the project for bids from developers.

After hearing from thousands during community talks, the RFP calls for "intentional equity," affordable housing, spaces for small businesses and education, as well as open public gatherings and green spaces.