St. Pete police search for deadly hit-and-run driver

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 58-year-old man has died after officers say he was hit by a car just after midnight Friday.
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a 2010-2012 white Nissan Altima sedan hit the man who walked into 34th Street and sat in the road near 1st Avenue South.
Officer say the driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.
A search is now underway for the sedan with left front damage and a missing left front fog light bezel.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department Non-Emergency line: 727-893-7780.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
