Authorities: 1 person hurt in St. Pete house fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A person suffered minor injuries after they were in a house that caught fire Sunday evening in St. Petersburg, authorities say.

At around 6:45 p.m., firefighters arrived at the home located on the 4900 block of 16th Avenue North after receiving reports that it was on fire, St. Pete Fire Rescue said in a news release.

Officials say they saw heavy fire coming from the side of the house and the person was inside of it while the incident occurred.

Crews were reportedly able to take the person out of the home and took him to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. The person is stable.

The fire has already been extinguished, but caused significant damage to the house, the news release mentioned.