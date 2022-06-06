x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

St. Pete libraries offering Wi-Fi hotspots for loan

The hotspots can be borrowed for up to 14 days.
Credit: connel_design - stock.adobe.com
Public library bookshelf

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Library cardholders in the St. Petersburg Library System can now borrow a Wi-Fi hotspot from the library. 

The St. Pete Library system said in a news release the hotspots will help people with access to online resources, culture and information. 

The device can be loaned for up to 14 days at a time and cardholders must return them to the same library branch where it was borrowed. 

"This is a step in the right direction for internet accessibility and equity in St. Pete," Director of the St. Petersburg Library System Mika Nelson stated in the release. "This offering will be a great way for library patrons to get online when and where they need."

For more information, click here.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Construction worker taken to emergency room after falling from scaffolding in St. Petersburg