St. Pete libraries offering Wi-Fi hotspots for loan

The hotspots can be borrowed for up to 14 days.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Library cardholders in the St. Petersburg Library System can now borrow a Wi-Fi hotspot from the library.

The St. Pete Library system said in a news release the hotspots will help people with access to online resources, culture and information.

The device can be loaned for up to 14 days at a time and cardholders must return them to the same library branch where it was borrowed.

"This is a step in the right direction for internet accessibility and equity in St. Pete," Director of the St. Petersburg Library System Mika Nelson stated in the release. "This offering will be a great way for library patrons to get online when and where they need."