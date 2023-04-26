St. Pete launches new downtown e-bike program through Lime

There are 260 Lime Gen4 e-bikes available already and people can access them through the Lime app and Uber app platforms.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg announced the launch of a new shared electronic bike program in partnership with Lime to make it easier for people to travel across the downtown area.

There are 260 Lime Gen4 e-bikes available already and people can access them through the Lime app and Uber app platforms, the city said in a news release.

City officials say the recent program is an example of the city's commitment to investing in environmental technology and supporting its Pillars for Progress mission.

"Getting around Downtown St. Petersburg should be safe, affordable, easy, and convenient for our residents and visitors," St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch said in a statement. "Lime's Gen4 e-bikes are smooth, eco-friendly, and comfortable.

"We're pleased to add this amenity as another green complement to the other modes of transit enjoyed by our residents and visitors like walking, e-scooters, the Downtown Looper and Central Avenue Trolley, and the SunRunner."

The new e-bikes from Lime include a phone holder, a new handlebar display, automatic two-speed transmission and a modular design.

"...the Gen4 e-bikes will provide riders with the smoothest and most environmentally friendly e-bike ride in Lime's history," the news release reads. "The most significant advancement is the swappable, interchangeable battery, which significantly enhances the efficiency and sustainability of our operations and improves vehicle availability for riders."