St. Pete man arrested, accused of sexual battery on a child

Zachary Hoyt, 31, told detectives that his DNA could possibly be found on the child.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is under arrest, accused of sexual battery on a child under 12 years old.

On Wednesday, the child told her parents that Zachary Hoyt, 31, put his hand under her clothes and touched her on her private parts.

The child told investigators that Hoyt told her not to tell anyone.

Detectives interviewed Hoyt on Thursday and told investigators that he did have his hand under the girl's clothes and said it was possible his DNA would be found on her genital area.

Hoyt was arrested and charged with one count of capital sexual battery on a child less than 12-years-old.

The investigation continues.

