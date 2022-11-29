x
Pinellas County

FHP: St. Pete man killed after van loses control, rolls over in crash

The man was driving southbound on I-275, just north of 4th Street, when he lost control for reasons that authorities do not know yet.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 52-year-old man died in a crash in St. Petersburg after he lost control of a van at 4:08 p.m. Monday, troopers say.

The man was driving southbound on I-275, just north of 4th Street, when he lost control for reasons that authorities do not know yet, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. 

The van then left the road, entered the outside shoulder and rolled over, authorities say. 

The 52-year-old was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt during the crash and flew out of the car, suffering deadly injuries, FHP says. 

