FHP: St. Pete man killed after van loses control, rolls over in crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 52-year-old man died in a crash in St. Petersburg after he lost control of a van at 4:08 p.m. Monday, troopers say.

The man was driving southbound on I-275, just north of 4th Street, when he lost control for reasons that authorities do not know yet, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The van then left the road, entered the outside shoulder and rolled over, authorities say.