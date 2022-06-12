x
Pinellas County

St. Pete man struck and killed by car, police say

The driver is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man in St. Petersburg was killed at 10:20 p.m. Sunday after a car crashed into him, police say.

The man was hit in the 4600 block of 34th Street North and was transported to a local hospital where he died, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.

The driver is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

Police say all lanes of 34th Street North are closed near 46th Avenue North while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

