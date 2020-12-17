St. Pete announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day events

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrations will look a little different this year.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Events to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in St. Pete are still on-- but will look different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every year I look forward to participating in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade. And though each of us honors the life and legacy of Dr. King, for the safety of our citizens, we have to do things differently," Mayor Rick Kriseman said. "I hope you will join me in celebrating the life of Dr. King. My thanks to Advantage Village Academy for creating a series of events that do just that.”

Kicking things off will be a virtual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. banquet at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15. Those interested in viewing the event can find streaming information here.

Next up is the Creative Dance Showcase, set to take place at Campbell Park Football Field. Anyone looking to attend should arrive by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17.

To round out the celebration, the city will still hold its parade, but it will be online only. You can stream the event online at Advantage Village Academy's website or tune in to 10 Tampa Bay where we will be airing the event live at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18.

What other people are reading right now: