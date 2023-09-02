St. Pete mayor expands emergency housing for those impacted by Hurricane Idalia

Mayor Ken Welch is authorizing the on-site use of recreational vehicles and travel trailers on residential lots, the release explained.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg mayor expanded emergency housing options on Saturday for residents impacted by Hurricane Idalia and severe flooding, according to a news release.

Due to the limited number of options involving temporary shelter for people in flood-impacted neighborhoods, Mayor Ken Welch authorized the use of recreational vehicles and travel trailers on residential lots, the release explained.



"As our residents start the process of repairing and rebuilding their homes due to significant water damage from storm surge caused by Hurricane Idalia, the City of St. Petersburg is committed and compassionate when it comes to implementing efficient solutions and helping families stay connected to their communities," Welch said in a statement.

"Effective immediately, residents can utilize recreational vehicles and travel trailers for temporary shelter

and housing on their own property and still be in compliance with code enforcement policies."