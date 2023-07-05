St. Pete mayor declares July as mental awareness month for the city

Mayor Ken Welch is set to present his proclamation at 9 a.m. Friday, July 7 at the Miller Auditorium at Eckerd College.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — July in St. Petersburg has officially been declared by the city's mayor as National BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month, officials say.

Mayor Ken Welch is designating the awareness month in July in the city to shine a light on the importance of mental health within minority communities, the city said in a news release. It will also serve to promote the understanding of mental health issues among minority populations.

"The proclamation of National BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month in St. Petersburg, coupled with the Healing While Black Summit 2023, demonstrates the City's commitment to promoting mental well-being and creating a community that supports and uplifts its diverse communities," Welch said in a statement.

Welch's announcement occurs at the same time as the 6th Annual Healing While Black Summit, which is a community-based mental health organization created by people living in the city. That event will take place from July 6 to July 9 to celebrate and promote joy as an important factor in dealing with mental health and overall well-being, the city mentioned in the news release.

"We are worthy of joy. It is a powerful tool that fuels our resistance, resilience and restoration," Dr. LaDonna Butler, founder of The Well, said in a statement. "In recognition of National BIPOC Mental Health Month, The Healing While Black Summit, presented by The Well, affirms the presence, purpose, power, and pursuit of joy as necessary for our collective well-being."