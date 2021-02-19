St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman to give final State of the City Address

Rick Kriseman was sworn in as the city's mayor in 2014.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday, Feb. 19, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman will deliver his final State of the City Address.

It's set to start at noon.

Kriseman was sworn in as mayor on Jan. 2, 2014. He was re-elected to a second term in Nov. 2017.

The mayor and city council members in St. Petersburg have a two-term limit with four years for each term.

Before he was the mayor, Kriseman served in the Florida House of Representatives and as his caucus's policy chairman from 2011-2012. Before that, he was the District 1 representative on the St. Petersburg City Council and served as the council chairman in 2005.

Kriseman has not said what's next for him when his term as mayor is over.