Have you seen Gaven? Search underway for teen last seen in January

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs your help finding a missing 14-year-old from St. Petersburg.
The group says Gaven Semonelle-Brandt was last seen on Jan. 22 and investigators believe he is still in the local area.
According to a release, the teen is 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. Semonelle-Brandt is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 1-727-893-7780, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
